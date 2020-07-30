Livongo Health (LVGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Livongo Health to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Livongo Health has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 22.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.11 million. Livongo Health’s quarterly revenue was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Livongo Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LVGO opened at $121.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05. Livongo Health has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $123.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.22.

In related news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $15,864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 48,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $5,528,153.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,899,919 shares in the company, valued at $216,267,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 563,574 shares of company stock worth $34,400,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LVGO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

