OGE Energy (OGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect OGE Energy to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. OGE Energy has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.08-2.18 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect OGE Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OGE opened at $33.03 on Thursday. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -62.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

