ONEX (ONEXF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($9.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($990.00) million during the quarter. ONEX had a net margin of 389.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%.

Get ONEX alerts:

OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.52. ONEX has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $68.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ONEX from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of ONEX from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ONEX from $85.80 to $88.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ONEX from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

About ONEX

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for ONEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.