RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.97%.

RLJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

