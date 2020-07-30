THL Credit (TCRD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect THL Credit to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). THL Credit had a negative net margin of 197.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 million. On average, analysts expect THL Credit to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get THL Credit alerts:

Shares of THL Credit stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. THL Credit has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

TCRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of THL Credit from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.