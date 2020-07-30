Univar (UNVR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Univar to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Univar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Univar to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Univar stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Univar has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $150,360.00. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $3,370,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

