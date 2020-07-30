Vereit (VER) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vereit (NYSE:VER) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Vereit to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vereit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VER opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Vereit has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VER. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vereit in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

