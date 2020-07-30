Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

