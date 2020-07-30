Azul (AZUL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter.
Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $632.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.01 million. Azul had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, analysts expect Azul to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of AZUL opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Azul has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $44.55.
About Azul
Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.
