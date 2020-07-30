Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $86.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

