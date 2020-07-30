InterDigital Wireless (IDCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect InterDigital Wireless to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of InterDigital Wireless stock opened at $59.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average of $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.15. InterDigital Wireless has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $66.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. InterDigital Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

In other news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $40,579.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $279,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,633 shares of company stock valued at $374,281. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

