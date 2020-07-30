AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 4.05%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sidoti cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,312,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $138,518.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.