Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 4,103 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 180.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $255.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.27 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $150.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

