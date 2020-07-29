New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Barnes Group worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Barnes Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,917,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Barnes Group by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Barnes Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE B opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.57.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

