First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $21,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,333,790,000 after acquiring an additional 91,204 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $544,943,000 after acquiring an additional 123,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $267,765,000 after acquiring an additional 102,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,769,000 after acquiring an additional 130,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $322.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $337.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.42. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.84.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

