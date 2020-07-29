First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $23,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 782,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 224,155 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 11,720.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,285,000 after purchasing an additional 539,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 511,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,261,000 after purchasing an additional 84,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $850.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $739.83.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $716.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $702.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $659.18. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $747.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

