First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62,089 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $22,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 13,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 26,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $196.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $206.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $2.10. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at $788,021.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BofA Securities raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.44.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

