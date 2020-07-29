Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,140 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of RPM International worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 479.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in RPM International in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

NYSE:RPM opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 53.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPM. UBS Group increased their target price on RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RPM International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on RPM International from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.