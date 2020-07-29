First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. OTR Global cut Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.67.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $679.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $699.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total transaction of $36,582.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total value of $1,197,845.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,515 shares of company stock worth $21,147,697 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.