Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Position Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,904,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,532 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,963,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,340,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,304,000 after acquiring an additional 778,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Roku by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after acquiring an additional 741,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 823,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,072,000 after acquiring an additional 406,306 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $4,023,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $109,327.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,483.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,369 shares of company stock worth $38,860,614. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $148.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.73. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.48.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

