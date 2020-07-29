Creative Planning Cuts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,714,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 74.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 39.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR opened at $132.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $134.84.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In other news, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $11,747,218.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,198,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $416,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,209,467 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

