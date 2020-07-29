Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 3,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Henry purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TLYS opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. Tilly’s Inc has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $179.27 million, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.23). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $77.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tilly’s Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

