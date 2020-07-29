AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of AutoNation worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

AN stock opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.47.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 13,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $780,101.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,490.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $803,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,430.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,866 shares of company stock worth $2,115,701 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

