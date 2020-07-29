Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) PT Raised to $42.00

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.42% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AIMC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $35.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $38.43.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,400,000 after buying an additional 623,736 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 33.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,220,000 after buying an additional 994,749 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,937,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,384,000 after buying an additional 86,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,363,000 after buying an additional 189,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,399,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,885,000 after buying an additional 236,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

