Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 37,219 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $68,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,643.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.19.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

