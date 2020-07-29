WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 7,029 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after buying an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after buying an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.19.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.63. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The company has a market cap of $1,643.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

