Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is NBT Bank N A NY’s 2nd Largest Position

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.6% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apple by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,643.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

