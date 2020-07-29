Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,643.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $365.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.19.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.