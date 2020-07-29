First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 799,249 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1,782.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,249 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $28,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.19.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

