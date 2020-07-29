Bfsg LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $208,933,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,106,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.19.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,643.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

