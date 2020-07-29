Swarthmore Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Swarthmore Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.19.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,643.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.