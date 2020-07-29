Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.7% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,842,313 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,248,512,000 after buying an additional 1,997,259 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The firm has a market cap of $1,643.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.19.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

