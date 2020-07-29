Goodwin Daniel L Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Apple were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Apple by 29.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,842,313 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,248,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,259 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.81 and its 200 day moving average is $312.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1,643.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.19.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.