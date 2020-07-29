Anderson Fisher LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.8% of Anderson Fisher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Anderson Fisher LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,643.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.19.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

