Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 773 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,643.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.63. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.19.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

