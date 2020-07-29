Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $484,328,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,483,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,850,000 after buying an additional 1,877,206 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 685.5% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,881,000 after buying an additional 959,700 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 60.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,448,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,253,000 after buying an additional 922,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,191,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,314,000 after buying an additional 610,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 42.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

