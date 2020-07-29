Creative Planning Purchases 3,035 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Jul 29th, 2020

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $145.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $151.03.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $1,237,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,689,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,137,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $37,639.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,980 shares in the company, valued at $778,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,470 shares of company stock worth $32,702,233 over the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

