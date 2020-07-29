Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,630 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 3.2% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $155.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.24 and its 200-day moving average is $153.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Creative Planning Has $1.24 Million Stake in W W Grainger Inc
Creative Planning Has $1.24 Million Stake in W W Grainger Inc
Edison International Stake Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
Edison International Stake Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
Creative Planning Purchases 3,035 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co
Creative Planning Purchases 3,035 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,630 3M Co
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,630 3M Co
First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp
First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp
Creative Planning Acquires 124,815 Shares of PG&E Co.
Creative Planning Acquires 124,815 Shares of PG&E Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report