Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,630 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 3.2% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $155.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.24 and its 200-day moving average is $153.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

