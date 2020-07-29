First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,991,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170,400 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $22,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 309.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,638,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4,630.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,559,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 16,496.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,663,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.69. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.34.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

