Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.38 Million in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2,128.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 4,166.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 63.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNX. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

SNX stock opened at $121.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.74. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total value of $272,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,653.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,540.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,264,572. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

