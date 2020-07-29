Creative Planning Sells 1,445 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

XYL opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

