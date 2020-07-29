VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 144,583.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 125,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 125,788 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 200.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,241,000 after acquiring an additional 568,239 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 351.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 846,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,043,000 after acquiring an additional 658,697 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

