Creative Planning Has $1.42 Million Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 132.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 102,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 152.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $6,962,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.93. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $271,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

