Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ennis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ennis during the first quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ennis during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ennis during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ennis during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara T. Clemens acquired 1,600 shares of Ennis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $26,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,969 shares in the company, valued at $134,038.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ennis stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $450.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.66. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $22.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.83%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.