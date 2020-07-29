Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,907,000 after acquiring an additional 94,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Synaptics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Synaptics by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Synaptics by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 37,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.70.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $281,442.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,384.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $169,845.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,130 shares of company stock worth $2,904,367 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Synaptics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

