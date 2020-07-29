Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 8,798 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet raised W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.97. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

