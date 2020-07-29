Trane (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Trane were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trane by 662.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,157,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,027 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Trane by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 18,892 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Trane by 2.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the second quarter worth $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.80.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Trane from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trane from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of Trane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

