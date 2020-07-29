15,811 Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,125,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 56,198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $991.15 million, a P/E ratio of -16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMI. Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

