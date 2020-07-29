Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2,042.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,348 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 218,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 871.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,711 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

