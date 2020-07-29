Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.74%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

